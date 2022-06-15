Ukrainian soldiers forced enemy to retreat in Novopavlovsk and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

In the Novopavlovsk and Bakhmut areas, Ukrainian defenders repulsed Russian attacks and forced the enemy to retreat to previously occupied positions.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on June 15 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and twelfth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are focusing on reconnaissance and engineering positions. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Sopych, Baranivka, Ulanovo and Bachivsk, Sumy region. Conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs near Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units, with the support of army helicopters, tried to prevent further advance of our troops to the State Border. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Peremoha, Ruska Lozova, Stara Hnylytsia, Bayrak, Verkhniy Saltiv and Zamulivka. They struck an air strike near Mospanovo. Fighting continues near the village of Rubizhne.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive on Slavyansk. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Shevelivka, Virnopillya, Hrushuvakha, and Nova Pavlivka. They struck an air strike near Husarivka.

The assaults in the areas of the settlements of Bogorodichne and Dolyna were successfully repulsed by our soldiers. The enemy is advancing in the direction of Krasnopillya, fighting continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy cynically fired artillery at the settlements of Ustynivka, Toshkivka, New York, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, and Kamyanski Dacha.

The occupiers did not take any active action in the Lyman direction. Artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure near Sidorov, Mayakiv and Zakitny was carried out.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on our positions with mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, Ustynivka, Borivske, and Metelkino. Enemy army aircraft struck near Belaya Gora.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repel attempts to storm the enemy in Severodonetsk and Toshkivka, fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled our positions in the Spirne, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klinovo, and Novoluhansk districts. An airstrike by army aircraft was recorded near Ustynivka. Thanks to the actions of our soldiers, the enemy's offensive in the area of ​​Mykolaivka was choked. The enemy suffered losses and retreated. Regroups to resume the offensive. Using the results of the fire, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Zolote-3, Novolugansk, Berestov. They suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Conducts assault operations near Vrubivka, fighting continues.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the defenders of Ukraine repulsed the offensive near the village of Shevchenko. The enemy retreated.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Zaporizhzhya areas. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Pisky, Avdiivka, Ilyinka, Marinka, Antonivka, Chervone and Novosilka. They launched an air strike near Kamyansky.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired on the settlements of Topolyne, Lepetykha, Bereznehuvate, Kobzartsi, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske and Lupareve. They struck an air strike near Knyazivka.

The Russian aggressor continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Three Caliber missile launchers are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.