During June 14, 52 people were evacuated from Luhansk region, - Haidai

On June 14, 52 residents of Privillya and Lysychansk were evacuated from the Luhansk region to safer regions.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it in the telegram.

"People understand that they may find themselves in the trap of Russians, as in Severodonetsk. Therefore, they are ready to go to the safe regions of Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Haidai noted that it is getting harder to get to the almost destroyed Privillya every day. However, volunteers, police and rescuers are doing everything possible to save the residents of Luhansk region.

"Yesterday, another 52 people received their second life. They are residents of Lysychansk and Privillya," the head of the RMA said.

