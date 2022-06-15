Occupiers fired mortars at Shalyhyn community of Sumy region, Zhyvytskyi

This morning, the Russian occupiers fired mortars at the Shalygin community in the Sumy region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytskyi reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The night in the region passed quietly, but the morning was restless. Shalygin community: at half past seven in the morning the enemy opened mortar fire on the territory, 8 arrivals. There are no casualties or destruction," Zhyvytskyi wrote.

In addition, at 8:30 a.m. near one of the settlements of the community, the Russians tried to destroy the car with two grenade launchers, there were no casualties.

