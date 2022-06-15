There is no such developed anti-corruption infrastructure as in Ukraine in many EU countries, - Zelenskyi

Everything that our country has done regarding the anti-corruption structure is not related to joining the EU, but for itself, for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a conversation with the Danish media.

As for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, according to Zelenskyi, Denmark, which has questions about anti-corruption infrastructure, has incomplete information about the real state of affairs in our country.

"I think there is no such developed anti-corruption infrastructure that worked during the war and (worked - Ed.) before the war, as in Ukraine, in many EU countries," the president explained.

In particular, according to Zelenskyi, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine continue to work in our country despite attempts to block the powers of some of them through the Constitutional Court.

"But everything we have done about the anti-corruption structure, in judicial reform, is not related to joining the EU, but for ourselves, for Ukraine. We want Ukraine to be fast, modern, without any bureaucracy," - he stressed.

