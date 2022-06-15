Threat of rocket attacks on Ukraine remains, - Yenin

The missile threat from the Russian aggressor over Ukraine persists, although there are no risks of Russian attempts to attack key cities in central, western and northern Ukraine.

The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin informed about it during the broadcast, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Yenin clarified that people have a certain process of relaxation.

"However, I would like to emphasize the need to remain focused. Because rocket fire is still happening, despite the fact that we are not talking about the risk of re-attack or attempts to attack key Ukrainian cities in central, western and northern Ukraine. Missile and the threat of shelling. is preserved, and every day we see some evidence of this," he said.

Yenin urged citizens to be vigilant, to strictly follow the rules of action in case of air alarms and to work with children to be extra careful, as part of our daily lives are left behind "surprises" of Russians in the form of explosives, including sandpits, forest strips, beaches, etc.