At summit in Madrid, NATO allies will agree on comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine for transition of Armed Forces to Alliance armament, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the Allies will approve a large package of assistance to Ukraine at the summit in Madrid on June 28-20.

He said this at a press conference in Brussels on the eve of the meeting of defense ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I expect that at the summit NATO allies will agree on a comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine. Helping Ukraine in the long run to move from Soviet-era technology to modern NATO technology and improve interoperability with NATO," he said.

Stoltenberg clarified that this comprehensive aid package is aimed at "the transition of all equipment from Soviet-era style to modern equipment in accordance with NATO standards."

"This transition requires a kind of transfer of knowledge, expertise, which will then allow us to take this very serious step for the armed forces - to move from old systems to modern ones. It is also largely about interoperability with NATO standards, interoperability with NATO allies, "he added.

Read more: NATO will announce allocation of new military assistance to Ukraine in evening , including heavy weapons and long-range artillery, - Stoltenberg