NATO's goal is to help Ukraine urgently, it's not about MAP, - Stoltenberg

In its relations with Ukraine, NATO allies are now focused on providing emergency assistance to win the war against Russia. It is not a question of providing a Membership Action Plan.

This follows from the answer of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to a question from Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is a country aspiring to become a member of NATO. Our focus now is to help them fight brutal attacks, to help them with practical support, deadly and non-lethal assistance from NATO and NATO allies, to help Ukraine continue to modernize its armed forces, which the Allies have been working on for many years, including the transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO equipment. This is our focus in our relations with Ukraine," the alliance's secretary general explained.

