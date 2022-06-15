If Ukraine does not stop Russian Federation, it will come to Poland, - Reznikov

Ukraine will withstand the war with Russia, and it is also important that the West survive.

This was announced by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Polish Crabs will start eating Russian columns. I am grateful to the Polish government for this. It is a 21st century military equipment that soldiers appreciate," he said.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine will withstand the war with Russia, and now it is important that the West also withstands.

They wanted to overcome us, they gave us 72 hours - they did not succeed. They (Russians - Ed.) Will not be able to do it in 72 weeks or even 72 months. It is important that you (allies. - Ed.) Do not give up, and we will not get tired," said the head of the Defense Ministry.

At the same time, he stressed that if Ukraine does not stop the Russians with the help of the West, they will come to Poland.

"Your boys and girls are not dying at the front. Today we are paying with our blood for what we can say now in a free Warsaw," he said.

