Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will appoint representatives to work on export of grain from Ukrainian ports, - media

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have formed an emergency communication channel through the Russian Defense Ministry to export grain from Ukrainian ports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media with reference to TRT.

"Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara will appoint representatives in the rank of generals for the operation of the emergency channel for the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine," the statement said.

