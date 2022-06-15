European Union has donated equipment to support IT infrastructure to National Police

The European Union handed over 356 thousand euros worth of modern equipment to support the IT infrastructure of the National Police to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the EU Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUMC).

In particular, the next package of technical assistance consists of laptops, multifunctional office systems, smartphones and software. The transferred equipment will help to create mobile jobs for pre-trial investigation, criminal investigation units, information and analytical support units.

"Only with the latest equipment will we be able to win: both in armaments and equipment. The equipment will be distributed, in particular, to those units that suffered from Russian aggression, where we lost regional departments. This is the only way we will be able to defeat our enemy," said Vasyl Teteria, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine.

See more: Rashists hit on 11 settlements of Donetsk region for days, there are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

"Ukrainians are showing the world their impressive resilience and determination to fight for their land, freedom and European values. I would like to assure you of our support and solidarity in the face of brutal Russian aggression," said Antti Hartikainen, Chairman of the EUMC.

Due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the EU Advisory Mission has redirected its entire project budget (1.6 million euros) to the urgent needs of Ukrainian law enforcement. Thanks to this rapid transfer of funds, the EUMC has already delivered to the National Police, among other things, food rations worth more than half a million euros.

See more: For day as result of attack by occupiers 60 buildings are destroyed in Donetsk region, there are victims and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

This is the second delivery of equipment to the National Police in the last week. A few days ago, law enforcement officers received € 3 million in personal protective equipment under the EU-funded Law on Police program.

The National Police has received 1,200 tactical socks from the European Union. In the near future, law enforcement officers will also be given 1,200 bulletproof vests and 1,200 ballistic helmets.