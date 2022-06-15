65% of population of Germany, Netherlands, and France support status of candidate for Ukraine, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Residents of France, Germany and the Netherlands are mostly in favor of granting Ukraine candidate status for membership in the European Union.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Truth with reference to a poll commissioned by the New Europe Center.

Among those who have decided on their position, 68% of Germans, 65% of French and 65% of Dutch support Ukraine's candidacy, while 32% of Germans and 35% of France and the Netherlands oppose it.

In Germany as a whole, 46% are in favor of granting Ukraine EU candidate status, 22% are against, another 25% are undecided, and 7% could not answer questions.

In France, 42% of respondents support Ukraine's candidate status, 24% do not support it, 26% were undecided and another 9% said they did not know.

And in the Netherlands, 45% of respondents support Ukraine's candidacy, 24% oppose it, 21% could not choose the answer, and another 10% do not know.

The survey was conducted by Kantar from 9 to 13 June 2022 at the request of the New Europe Center and with the support of the Prague Center for Civil Society. The sample consists of 1,048 citizens of Germany, 1,050 citizens of France and 1,037 citizens of the Netherlands.

It should be noted that this is the first such poll on the eve of the publication of the European Commission's conclusion on granting Ukraine.