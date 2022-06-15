National Police warned of terrorist attack against leadership of Ukraine, - Yenin

Thanks to information from operational sources, the National Police prevented a terrorist act that was being prepared against the leadership of Ukraine.

This was announced by First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are actively assisted by the population (in the detection of DRG. - Ed.). Largely due to the information we receive from our operational sources, we even managed to prevent a terrorist act against the leadership of our state," he said.

"I am sure that after the victory it will be possible to tell much more about it," Yenin added.

