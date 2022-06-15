Albania, Montenegro, and Northern Macedonia have adopted statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the prime ministers of Albania, Montenegro and northern Macedonia have issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine's EU candidate status.

He stated this during a briefing with the prime ministers of Albania and Montenegro, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to everyone for adopting a joint statement in support of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. ... Our countries must be full members of the EU and we agree that our countries are not competitors on this European path, but only strengthen each other's capabilities," the head of state stressed.

Zelensky noted that even more assistance to Ukraine should be an effective tactical response to Russian aggression.

"The seventh sanctions package should be as tangible for the aggressor state as the six previous ones combined," he said.