United States is preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine with Harpoon missiles, - Bloomberg

The Biden administration plans to provide Ukraine with new military aid worth more than $ 650 million, which will include Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to Bloomberg correspondents Jennifer Jacobs and Anthony Capaccio.

"The Biden administration plans to increase funding for military weapons and equipment for Ukraine, according to sources E. Capaccio and mine. This tranche will amount to more than $ 650 million. It will for the first time include Harpoon anti-ship missiles installed on vehicles," Jacobs said on her Twitter account.

NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss possible additional arms supplies to Ukraine.

