UN will investigate cases of deportation and adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia

The UN will investigate the crimes of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine. In particular, international experts will deal with cases of illegal removal of children in Russia and their adoption.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the UN Commission of Inquiry based on the results of the visit to Kyiv.

It is noted that the commission spent 10 days in Ukraine. The specialists visited Kyiv, Bucha, Irpin, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

In the capital, UN representatives held a series of meetings, including with parliamentarians. During a visit to the cities where the fighting took place, experts recorded a number of violations of international law and crimes committed by the Russian occupiers.

In Bucha and Irpen, facts have been collected about killings of civilians, destruction of property, looting and attacks. The consequences of aerial bombardment, shelling and rocket attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

The United Nations has said it will continue to gather evidence of sexual violence, violations of the rights of children and pensioners, and other vulnerable groups.

Particular attention will be paid to cases of deportation of children and their illegal adoption in Russia.

