Most of captured Mariupol defenders in Donetsk region, - Danilov

Currently, most of the captured defenders of Mariupol are in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Danilov commented on negotiations on the release of Ukrainian prisoners, including "Azovstal" defenders.

"Not only our country is involved in these processes, there are international institutions that help in this. The main thing here is not to do any harm. And there is not much to say. Let's wait that those agreements that we have, were definitely implemented, and all the guys and girls who are now in captivity, who passed Mariupol, certainly returned alive and healthy ... Once again I emphasize: the main thing here now - do not make any extra steps, so that the aggressor does not accuse us of disruption of certain things. ", - emphasized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

When asked about the location of our defenders, Danilov said: "There is information that they are on the territory of Donetsk region. I emphasize once again: the number of people is not 100 or 200, it's much more. And that's why we can't say that everyone is there. We cannot definitively say that they are all there. We can definitely say that the overwhelming majority, maybe all of them, are in the Donetsk region.

