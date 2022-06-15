News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin announced what weapons are included in US new aid package

30 136163
U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin announced what weapons are included in US new aid package
The new U.S. military aid package includes: additional artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine citing a statement by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

According to him, Ukraine will receive:

  • 18 units of 155-mm howitzers;
  • 36,000 155-mm shells;
  • 18 tactical vehicles to transport howitzers;
  • additional shells for HIMARS;
  • 4 equipment repair vehicles;
  • 2 coast guard systems with Harpoon missiles;
  • thousands of secure radios;
  • thousands of optical devices, including night vision.

In addition, as reported, Germany promised to provide Ukraine with three Mars MLRS, Slovakia with Mi-17 helicopters, and Canada, Poland and the Netherlands with artillery.

Recall that US President Joe Biden called Zelensky by phone and announced a $1 billion aid package.

Read more: United States is preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine with Harpoon missiles, - Bloomberg

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news