U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin announced what weapons are included in US new aid package
30 136163
The new U.S. military aid package includes: additional artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine citing a statement by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
According to him, Ukraine will receive:
- 18 units of 155-mm howitzers;
- 36,000 155-mm shells;
- 18 tactical vehicles to transport howitzers;
- additional shells for HIMARS;
- 4 equipment repair vehicles;
- 2 coast guard systems with Harpoon missiles;
- thousands of secure radios;
- thousands of optical devices, including night vision.
In addition, as reported, Germany promised to provide Ukraine with three Mars MLRS, Slovakia with Mi-17 helicopters, and Canada, Poland and the Netherlands with artillery.
Recall that US President Joe Biden called Zelensky by phone and announced a $1 billion aid package.