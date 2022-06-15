Canada will transfer replacement howitzer barrels to Ukraine

Canada has announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine. It will include replacement artillery pieces to maintain range and accuracy.

The allocation of new military aid was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand. She said that Ukraine would receive 10 replacement barrels for the M777 howitzers, which had previously been handed over by Western partners.

The cost of the next package is about 9 million Canadian dollars (5.7 million pounds sterling).

"We will continue to work 24/7 to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military assistance it needs to protect its sovereignty and security," the Minister said.

As a reminder, a "Ramstein" meeting on military support for Ukraine was held in Brussels today.

