During June 15, 1 civilian was killed and another 10 injured in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy troops killed one civilian and wounded 10 others in Donetsk region on Wednesday

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On June 15, the Russians killed one civilian in Kostiantynivka. Another 10 civilians in the Donetsk region were injured," Kirilenko wrote.

According to him, three people injured in Luhansk region received medical care in Kostiantynivka.

He added that it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

