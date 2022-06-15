Russian helicopters fired missiles at Glukhiv in Sumy region. 1 person dead, 6 wounded - Zhyvytsky

In the Sumy region, one person was killed by rocket fire in the vicinity of Glukhiv. Three more people died as a result of a car bombing on a Russian mine.

This was stated by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

On Wednesday afternoon the Russians shelled the Novoslobidska community twice: beaten with mortars and artillery.

"On one of the dirt roads, a car exploded on a Russian enemy mine (probably TM-62). Three people were killed on the spot, one was wounded. Now is in the hospital," Zhyvytsky wrote.

He informed that after 14 hours there were single shots on Esman and Bilopillya communities.

"After 8 p.m., two enemy helicopters from Russian territory fired five missiles at the outskirts of Glukhiv. They hit a residential building, killing one person and wounding six. Infrastructure was damaged," Zhyvytsky wrote.

Read more: Occupiers fired mortars at Shalyhyn community of Sumy region, Zhyvytskyi