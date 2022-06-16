As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 318 children were lost and more than 581 are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 16, 2022, almost 900 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 318 children were killed and more than 581 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 297, Kharkiv - 170, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 54, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17," the statement said.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on June 14, a 2-month-old baby was taken to a medical facility after being seriously injured as a result of the shelling of the city of Vugledar in the Donetsk region by Russian troops.

It became known that on March 15, two families and their five children were killed in an air strike by the occupiers on apartment buildings in Mariupol.

It also became known that on February 24, on the way out of the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a mother and her 16-year-old son came under tank fire, as a result of which the child received a shrapnel wound.

2,000 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 208 were completely destroyed.