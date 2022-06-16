Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32,950 people, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters, 1,449 tanks and 3,545 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.06 are approximately:
personnel - about 32,950 (+200) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1449 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3545 (+17) units,
artillery systems - 729 (+7) units,
MLRS - 233 (+3) units,
air defense means - 97 (+0) units,
aircraft - 213 (+0) units,
helicopters - 179 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 591 (+0),
cruise missiles - 129 (+0),
ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2494 (+9) units,
special equipment - 55 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.