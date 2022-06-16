Food security, weapons and support for Ukraine - topics for discussion Zelenskyi with Macron, Scholz and Draghi, - Ermak

French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Draghi and Romanian President Iohannis arrived in Kyiv.

A meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take place soon. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the President's Office Andriy Iermak, informs Censor.NET.

"Food security, weapons and support for Ukraine are important topics for discussion. We expect support for Ukraine's application for EU candidate status," he said.

