Ambassador Melnyk on expectations from Scholz's visit to Ukraine: "Green light" on requested weapons

During his visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to promise Ukraine military support. We are talking about the supply of promised weapons.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk, informs Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

Melnyk noted that Ukraine expects Scholz to give the green light for the requested weapons: 88 Leopard battle tanks and 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The diplomat believes that Germany can transfer more weapons to Ukraine and close the needs of the Ukrainian army. He called on Scholz to promise further deliveries during today's visit to Kyiv.

"Nothing prevents Germany from providing the Ukrainian army with a significant part of its 800 Fuchs transport tanks, 325 Leopard 2 tanks or 380 Marder tanks for the defeat of Russian troops," the ambassador said.

