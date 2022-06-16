As result of explosion in Chornobayevka 2 people were lost, 5 more were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

On June 15, an explosion took place near the market in the village of Chornobaivka. 5 people were injured and 2 died.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on June 15, 2022 in the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, there was an explosion near the market in the center of the village. Two people were killed and five others were injured.

Procedural guidance is provided in criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war.

