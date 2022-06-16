Approximately 20-22 thousand people are buried in mass graves in Mariupol, how many still under blockages - it isn't known, - Andryushchenko

Approximately 20-22 thousand people are buried in mass graves in Mariupol.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it during the all-Ukrainian telethon, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, according to our estimates, about 20-22 thousand people have been buried in mass graves. It is unknown how many more are under the rubble," Andryushchenko said.

He also added that none of the Russians "does not care" to first look for the bodies of the dead and deal with their removal.

"For the most part, everything is simply rolled up and taken to a landfill. Let's be honest, we will never know all those who were taken away in this way. And we will never find them," Andryushchenko said.

In addition, he noted that the entire medical system of the occupiers, which operates in Mariupol, serves fewer people per day than one therapeutic department served in the pre-war period.

"It all says that there is simply no medical system. There is no medicine, no equipment, what was taken to Donetsk or Russia. This is more of a fiction," Andryushchenko said.

