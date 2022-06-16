Western weapons will help Ukraine regain occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, Reznikov said

The weapons of Western partners will help Ukraine regain Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

This was stated by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, informs Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"We are going to liberate all our territories, including Crimea. Crimea is a strategic goal for Ukraine, because it is Ukrainian territory. We will move step by step," said the head of the Defense Ministry.

According to Reznikov, the first step will be to stabilize the situation on the ground to prevent further losses.

The second stage, the minister continued, is the repulse of Russian troops to the position as of February 24.

Only at the 3rd stage, he said, will there be discussions with Ukraine's partners on "how to liberate territories, including Crimea."

When asked whether an attempt to return the occupied Crimea by military means could provoke even more, Reznikov replied: "It doesn’t matter. Because they will see it in Kherson, they will see it in Zaporizhai, they will see it in Mariupol."

