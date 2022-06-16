France will support Ukraine in long run, - Macron

France will continue to support Ukraine in the long run and in all forms so that it can "resist and defeat" the Russian offensive.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We will continue this support in the long run in all its forms ... I have always been constant. France has been close to Ukraine since day one," Macron said during a visit to Irpen.

The media clarifies that the president denies any disagreements with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Today it is necessary for Ukraine to be able to resist and win ... We are definitely on the side of Ukrainian men and women," he added.

Macron called Irpin a "heroic city" where the offensive of the Russian army was stopped.

Watch more: Leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrived in Irpen. VIDEO

"We have all seen these images of a ruined city, which is also a heroic city, because it was here, among other places, that Ukrainians stopped the Russian army advancing on Kyiv. So we must represent the heroism of the army and the Ukrainian population," Macron said.