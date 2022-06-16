Occupiers are trying to cross Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway to threaten entire environs of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, - Butusov. MAP

The Russian offensive can be stopped only by defeating the Russian strike group in the Bakhmut-Popasna area.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"The main strike group of Russian troops in the Donbas is attacking the Bakhmut-Soledar area. The enemy is trying to expand the breakthrough zone from Popasna. The Russians have reached the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway near the villages of Nahirne and Berestov.

At the same time, the occupiers are widening the breakthrough wedge north to Pokrovsky and south of the village of Vrubivka to Lysychansk, "the statement said.

According to Butusov, the occupying command is trying to cross the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, which is a convenient border for defense, to then attack Siversk and threaten the entire environs of Severodonetsk-Lysychansk.

Also, the journalist continued, the enemy is trying to attack Lysychansk from the south and reduce the Ukrainian defenses in the area of ​​Zolote-Hirske-Toshkivske.

"The Russian offensive can be stopped only by defeating the Russian strike group in the Bakhmut-Popasna area. The issues remain the same: frontline control, artillery reconnaissance, corrective means, counter-battery combat, shells.

Russian troops also suffer heavy losses, and advancement is very expensive for Russians. The Ukrainian infantry bears the brunt and allows Ukrainian firearms, especially artillery, to beat the enemy.

The Ukrainian command defends every meter of Ukrainian land to the last opportunity, trying to stop the enemy everywhere.

There is a hard battle for depletion, Ukrainian troops maintain controllability, high fighting spirit and motivation, this is a daily mass feat, and people are doing everything possible despite the lack of weapons and ammunition," Butusov concluded.

