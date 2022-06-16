Venediktova on difficulties of investigating facts of rape by Russian troops: There are currently three victims and two identified criminals

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova emphasizes the complexity and delicacy of investigations into rapes committed during the war, and says that two occupiers have been identified as having committed such crimes.

She announced this on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we have experience in investigating such crimes (sexual violence) during armed conflicts, during the war in 2014. Since 2014, these atrocities have taken place in the occupied territories - both rape and torture. I will remind you of the "Isolation" under investigation. Therefore, of course, we have an investigation methodology," Venediktova said.

According to her, the methodology of investigating rape during the war differs from the methodology of investigating rape in ordinary life.

"In case of habitual rape, we have to do quick examinations within hours in order to have an effective result of the investigation. And when this happens during the war, the examination of the victim may not take place within hours, but in weeks or months, "the prosecutor general explained.

The Prosecutor General stressed that many such crimes are currently being committed, in particular in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

"We need to remember that inside the investigation of such crimes, there must be a person who has suffered from them…. A person who has experienced the most terrible stress in his life. Therefore, we must do everything to make such a person feel protected. If she feels protected, she will turn to law enforcement agencies," Venediktov said.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General noted that many victims in the occupied territories are afraid that "the orcs will return and be killed."

"Therefore, we must understand that such crimes must be investigated carefully, protecting these rights of people, protecting their privacy, giving them the opportunity to rehabilitate," said the prosecutor general.

"We will have a lot of such cases after the war, when people will already feel safe. Today we have three victims and two identified criminals," Venediktova said.

She clarified that the criminal proceedings on the accusation of one of the Russian servicemen of rape were sent to court in absentia, and a court hearing is scheduled for June 23.

"We will try to do everything to protect the life of the person who committed this crime," the prosecutor general concluded.

"We need to gather evidence, separating information depending on the sources, so that it is true," added Karim Khan, a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, who is visiting Kyiv.