Occupiers planned to capture Kyiv in 12 hours, - Reznikov

The Russian military expected to capture Kyiv within 12 hours of the February 24 invasion.

According to Censor.NET with reference to CNN, this was announced by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

According to him, a document was found in one of the killed Russian servicemen, which stated the military goals of the Russian Federation.

"They thought they would be in the center of Kyiv in 12 hours," the minister said.

The Russians naively expected the Ukrainian government to flee the capital within 72 hours of the invasion, Reznikov added.

"Honestly, our partners in different capitals of the world were also naive. They told us that the invasion is inevitable and you will fall. You have only 72 hours. Therefore, heavy weapons were not given to us," the minister said.

It was only after Ukraine liberated the Kyiv region in late March that Western partners began to provide Ukraine with heavier weapons.

