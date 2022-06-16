Lithuanian Seimas has recognized deportation of Ukrainians to Russia as deportation of Ukrainian people

The Seimas of Lithuania recognized the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia as a deportation of the Ukrainian people, and called on the international community to do the same and seek responsibility for these crimes.

As Censor.NET reports, the Delfi portal reports about it.

On Thursday, the parliament passed such a resolution with 50 votes in favor, represented by 23 parliamentarians from various factions, including representatives of opposition parties - the Labor Party and the Social Democratic Party. Due to the conflict with the ruling majority, the opposition did not take part in the vote.

The Seimas recognized in its resolution that the large-scale armed aggression carried out by the Russian armed forces and political and military leadership and the forced deportation of the population to Russia or to territories temporarily controlled by Russia are the deportation of the Ukrainian people.

"Unfortunately, we cannot expect anything new from aggressive Russia, whether it was 80 years ago or today - the same crimes are being committed against humanity, deportations, such a policy and military aggression is being pursued, which could lead individual countries, and possibly entire regions, to possible famine or other terrible things," said one of the initiators of the project, Radville Morkunaite-Mikulenene of the Conservative Party of Lithuania.

The resolution condemns the expulsion of more than a million civilians from their homes and forcibly deported to Russia or its controlled territories in order to destroy Ukraine's identity. It is noted that 200,000 children were deported among these civilians.

The parliament called for the genocide of the Ukrainian people to be stopped by legal means, and for deported people to be provided with conditions to return to Ukraine or leave for another safe country.

The Seimas also called on other states to prosecute those who organize or are involved in the deportation of Ukrainians, participate in forced deportations, commit crimes against humanity, genocide and other war crimes.

"The Seimas is convinced that justice will prevail only if the leaders of Russia, other high-ranking officials - organizers of crimes and direct perpetrators of hostilities and deportation of Ukrainian civilians - are brought to justice," the document reads.

Earlier in May, the Lithuanian Seimas approved a resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide and Russia's as a state that supports and carries out terrorism.