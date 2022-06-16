France, Germany, Italy, and Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status - Macron

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania support the idea of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"All four countries support EU candidate status for Ukraine. We hope that this decision will be adopted unanimously in the European Council," Macron said.

Read more: Food security, weapons and support for Ukraine - topics for discussion Zelenskyi with Macron, Scholz and Draghi, - Ermak