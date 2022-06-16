Czech government will supply Ukraine with additional ammunition and chemical protection equipment

On Wednesday, the Czech government discussed further assistance to Ukraine, but due to secrecy, Prime Minister Petr Fiala did not disclose details.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Czech Radio.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Jana Chornohova said the Czech Republic would continue to help supply weapons to Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. According to her, a decision has been made to supply chemical protection equipment, and another batch of ammunition is being prepared. The minister later told Czech Television that the military aid would cost more than eight million kroons (325,000 euros).

Read more: Slovakia hands over five helicopters and ammunition

The head of the Ministry of Defense now sees the importance of arms supplies in the fact that the war in Ukraine is entering a phase of frozen conflict.

It will be recalled that the Czech Republic was one of the first countries to provide specific military assistance to Ukraine in connection with the Russian invasion.

Read more: We will help as much as needed, - Scholz