EU countries call on Russia to lift blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, - Macron

Following talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, EU leaders are calling on Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

"This requires an end to the blockade of Ukrainian ports, it must be lifted by the Russian fleet," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, at the meeting the leaders of Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Romania and France discussed the initiative of the UN Secretary General in this context and supported the UN resolution on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports.

Macron stressed that the threat to global food security is a direct consequence of Russia's aggression, and this has nothing to do with the European sanctions imposed.

