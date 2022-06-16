Peace must be what Ukraine wants it to be, - Italian Prime Minister Draghi

At a joint press conference with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Romania in Kyiv, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Ukraine’s will to achieve peace is decisive, it must be lasting and the way Ukraine wants it to be.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

"We really want peace. We want other cities not to suffer, but Ukraine must defend itself in order to achieve peace. And we will do nothing one way or another without taking into account the will of Ukraine. "Peace must be what Ukraine wants it to be, and it must be lasting," Draghi said.

He noted that Italy fully supports the investigation of war crimes, will facilitate these investigations, as well as provide assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The result of the shelling was horror and fear (people - ed.), But I heard from people and hopes. We must support these hopes and help Ukraine rebuild its future," said the head of the Italian government.

As reported, on June 16, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Johannis are in Ukraine. European leaders visited Irpin in Kyiv region and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.