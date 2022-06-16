Giving Ukraine EU candidate status could be one of key European decisions of first third of XXI century, - Zelensky
"The main manifestation of our strong and common position may be the support (from European countries - ed.) Of our integration into the EU. The very course of Europe has proved the correctness of a positive response to Ukraine's aspirations. EU candidate status can historically strengthen freedom in Europe and become one of the key European decisions of the first third of the 21st century. I believe that this decision will be our strong historical success," Zelensky said at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, and Johannis, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
According to him, Ukraine understands that the path to the EU is a path, not a step.
"But there must be a beginning on this path. And we are ready to work so that our state is transformed into a full member of the EU. And Ukrainians have already earned the right to stand on this path and get this candidate status," he added.