Russia shall understand that its demands to Ukraine cannot be met, - Scholz said

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine and agree to peace talks.

He stated this at a press conference in Kyiv, as Censor.NEТ informs with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Russia shall understand that it has no right to achieve what it wants: the demands it makes to Ukraine cannot be met. And Ukraine needs significant assistance - both financial and military. And it is necessary for Russia to withdraw its troops, and agree to peace talks," - Scholz said.

He noted that only Ukraine, its president, parliament and the Ukrainian people can decide what is important to them.

"And we can only agree to peace as they see it", the German chancellor said.

