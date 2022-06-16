Macron confirmed existence of restrictions on supply of attack aircraft and tanks to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Western countries have an agreement not to provide Ukraine with certain weapons, including assault planes and tanks, to avoid being involved in war with Russia.

Macron stated this during a conversation with Ukrainian journalists on Thursday, Censor.NЕТ reports citing Ukrinform.

"You are talking about an informal agreement, but it is almost an official position of NATO partners that we are helping Ukraine defend itself, but we are not going to war with Russia. Therefore, it was agreed not to supply certain weapons, such as attack aircraft or tanks, and the President Zelensky is aware of this agreement", he said.

