Ukrainians can count on Romania's help as long as they need, - President Johannis

Ukraine and its citizens can count on the Romanian government and Romanian people as long as needed.

This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Johannis at a press conference in Kyiv, as Censor.NЕТ informs citing UNIAN.

In particular, the President said that many jobs had been created for Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

"1.3 million Ukrainians have crossed our border - mostly women and children. We have provided all facilities for education. More than 2,000 Ukrainian children have gone to school, 3,000 jobs have been created for Ukrainians in my country. We also have mobilization of civil society is a tremendous, unprecedented support for Ukraine and Ukrainians. There is no doubt that Ukrainians can count on the Romanian government and people as much as they need", Johannis said.

The President of Romania also said that the hub of international humanitarian aid to Ukraine is working at full capacity in Suceava. More than 40 relevant transport missions have already been carried out.

