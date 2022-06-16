The State Department is aware of three volunteers, US citizens missing in Ukraine - Price

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the United States has information about three American volunteers who went missing during the fighting in Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, citing the CNN.

"There are reports of another American, whose whereabouts are unknown. I can not say the details of this case. Unfortunately, we do not know all the details of the case," said a State Department spokesman.

He added that the agency is in touch with the relatives of two Americans whose disappearance in Ukraine became known earlier - 39-year-old Alexander Drucke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh.

At the same time, neither the United States, nor Ukraine, nor the International Committee of the Red Cross can confirm the allegations that they have been taken prisoner.

"We continue to urge all US citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of the dangers posed by Russia's aggression," Price said.

At the same time, Washington has not yet approached Moscow in connection with the missing American volunteer fighters, because the United States has no reason to believe that it was Russia that captured them, and because Russia itself does not confirm this.

Read more: New US defense assistance to Ukraine will be announced in coming days - State Department