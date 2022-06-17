Klitschko meets with Scholz: Assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and EU membership discussed

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The meeting focused on strengthening assistance to Ukraine and supporting its membership in the EU.

Klitschko announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They talked about Ukraine's support for European partners and the necessary assistance. Weapons, economic, financial assistance and stronger and more effective sanctions against the Russian aggressor. "World leaders are visiting Ukraine and seeing for themselves the consequences of Russia's barbaric actions, which are destroying our cities and brutally killing peaceful Ukrainians," Klitschko wrote.

He noted that Ukraine needs support as soon as possible, because it is about protecting the whole of Europe.

"International partners must understand that appeasing the aggressor will only whet his appetites. And the war will spread to the EU. Therefore, Ukraine, which has taken on the blow of imperial evil and heroically defends itself, needs help today and now!" Klitschko emphasized.

