EU accession talks will be possible after Moldova and Ukraine meet all conditions, - Varhelyi

EU accession talks will be possible after Moldova and Ukraine meet all the conditions, as well as after assessing compliance with all criteria, said EU Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we are making the first decision in the whole accession process. This means that we are proposing candidate status. The start of accession negotiations is beyond. This is not the decision today. Once the conditions are met, we will need to go back and consider whether all the criteria have been met in order to take the next step, which will be the start of accession negotiations. But this is another set of decisions that will have to be made," Varhelyi told on a news conference in Brussels on Friday.

Read more: European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership