Compromise with Russia may seem tempting to someone in West, but it will allow Putin to reshape rules of global order, - Kuleba

A compromise with Russia, which seems tempting to some, will mean allowing Putin to destroy most of the Ukrainian nation and encourage attacks in other parts of the world.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this in an author's article for the American publication Foreign Affairs "What will be the victory of Ukraine: the vision of Kyiv", Censor.NET reports.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stated that in the conditions of Russia's full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine for the fourth month in a row, calls for dangerous agreements are becoming louder.

He also called it natural that people and governments lose interest in wars when they drag on, and cited a number of such examples.

"In order to overcome the fatigue of the war and not succumb to deceptive proposals, the West must understand what Ukraine's victory will look like and provide us with appropriate support to achieve it. For us, this war is a war for survival, and we are ready to fight. With the right weapons, our forces will be able to stretch and deplete Putin's troops, bring them to the brink of collapse," Kuleba said.

He added that in order to succeed, the United States and its European allies must quickly supply our country with adequate modern heavy weapons, maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia, and ignore calls for a diplomatic settlement that would help Putin without forcing him to serious deed.

"A compromise with Russia may seem tempting to someone abroad. Especially given that the price of war is rising. But submitting to Putin's aggression will mean allowing him to destroy most of our nation, encouraging Russia to carry out attacks in other parts of the world, and allowing Putin to redraw the rules of the global order," the foreign minister warned.

According to him, if Ukraine manages to push Russian troops far enough, Putin may be forced to hold real talks.

"But to achieve this, the West needs to show patient devotion to a single result: a complete and unconditional victory for Ukraine," Kuleba said.