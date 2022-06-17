Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "all the tasks of the 'war with Ukraine' will be solved."

Putin stated this at the SPIEF, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"All the tasks of the special military operation, of course, will be solved ... The modern world is going through an era of radical change. International institutions are breaking down and failing, security guarantees are being devalued. The West refused in principle to fulfill its previous commitments. It turned out to be simply impossible to reach any new agreements with him. In the current situation, against the background of growing risks and threats for us, Russia's decision to conduct a "special military operation" was forced. It is difficult, of course, but forced and necessary," he said.

Putin once again justifies the attack on Ukraine by his desire to "defend Russia's security" and says he allegedly had the right to do so.

He called his decision "aimed at protecting the citizens of Russia, residents of the Donbas republics who have suffered genocide from the Kyiv regime for 8 years and neo-Nazis who received full patronage from the West."

Putin told his fellow citizens and the Taliban who attended the forum that the West had allegedly sought to implement an "anti-Russian" scenario in Ukraine and was actively pursuing Ukrainian military territory.

The President of the Russian Federation, where almost 15% of the country's population is living below the poverty line, said that the United States and the West were keen to develop Ukraine's economy and well-being.