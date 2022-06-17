Lukashenko claims that West is allegedly trying to involve Belarus in war with Ukraine: "Main thing for me is not to get involved in Ukrainian conflict."

Alexander Lukashenko, who has seized power in Belarus, claims that the West is allegedly trying to draw Belarus into the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the state agency of Belarus BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

Lukashenko claims that Belarus is not going to fight in Ukraine, but the West is dragging it into the war.

"Putin never asked me: come on, kill someone in Ukraine and so on. But they (the West - ed.) Are pushing us into this conflict to deal with both Russia and Belarus and build a front line from St. Petersburg to Rostov. That there was no this Belarusian balcony, as it is called. In 2020 it failed. They continue to do it by other methods," the Belarusian dictator said.

He stressed that Belarus should not get involved in this conflict and not create a "war".

"We need to protect this piece of land (Belarus. - Ed.). So far, thank God, we succeed. The main thing for me is not to get into this Ukrainian conflict, but to make it end sooner, "he said.

Lukashenko assured that Belarus does not intend to fight in Ukraine.

"Yesterday I was asked this question, already secretly: will you come to Ukraine - your army? I say: we are not going to go anywhere until you cross the red line. As soon as you cross our border or target the Mozyr Oil Refinery (they had such a crazy idea), we will respond immediately, so you do not touch us, we are not going to go to you, "he said.