Enemy concentrates efforts on continuation of offensive in direction of Sloviansk and establishment of full control over Severodonetsk, - General Staff

Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 17, 2022.

"114 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without changes. Combat training activities are being carried out with the personnel of engineering units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. In the northern direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure near Mezenivka and Hlukhiv, Sumy region. In addition, enemy aircraft struck two settlements in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy remotely mines the area. Conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent units of the Defense Forces from entering the state border of Ukraine and the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Sloviansk direction. In order to identify weaknesses in the defense of our troops in the areas of Dementievka, Rubizhne, and Pyatihatki, the enemy used sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Ukrainian soldiers found them and inflicted losses. The enemy retreated. Not far from Kochubiivka, the occupiers tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting. Our defenders did not give them any chance of success and the enemy retreated with losses. The Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Tsyrkuni, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pishchane, Ruska Lozova, and Krynychne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the city of Sloviansk, the fighting continues. He tried to conduct reconnaissance near Krasnopil by battle, was unsuccessful, and retreated. The enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Pashkove, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine forced the enemy to leave the village of Dmytrivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. He fired at the positions of our artillery units.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. In addition, they launched air strikes on the positions of our units near Sirotyn and Borivsky. Fighting continues to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk. Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the areas of Sirotin and Metolkin. The enemy withdrew to the previously occupied positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Zaitsevo, and Stepne. Near Hirsky, Ukrainian defenders stopped selective reconnaissance by fighting with selective fire. Also, the enemy again conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Berestove, and Kodem. He suffered losses and left.

After regrouping, with the support of artillery, the occupiers attempted an assault near Nirkove. Ukrainian soldiers by fire forced them to abandon this idea. Now the enemy is counting his losses.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not take active action. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novoselivka, Krasnohorivka, Zelene Pole, and Kamyanske. He struck air strikes on New York, Avdiivka, and Pobeda.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in order to detect changes in the position of our troops and correct artillery fire. In order to deter our units, he fired from artillery and jet artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Topolyne, Knyazivka, Lupareve, Posad-Pokrovske, and Novohryhorivka.

The occupiers continue to violate the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory, to destroy and export to the territory of the Russian Federation the property of the seized industrial enterprises, to carry out measures of the administrative-police regime. The enemy does not understand and is afraid of total resistance from Ukrainians.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.