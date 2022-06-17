New Russian fake was exposed in Poland, which was supposed to quarrel between Ukrainians and Poles

A fake letter is allegedly spread on Russian social networks from the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about the "catching" of Ukrainian conscripts, which is designed to create enmity between Poland and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by the representative of the Polish special services Stanislaw Zaryn.

According to him, the text is spreading on Russian social networks that Poland will allegedly help identify Ukrainians of conscription age living in Poland and will forcibly send them to Ukraine.

"The fake letter of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to the Polish Foreign Ministry was made as part of disinformation activities. The letter contains a request, the publicity of which should provoke hostility of Ukrainians to the Polish state. The forged document stipulates that Poland will look for Ukrainians and send them home," Zaryn said, publishing a fake letter.

**#DISINFORMATION ALERT**

Another example of using disinformation to attack Poland-Ukraine relations. A text is being circulated in Russian social media suggesting that Poland will help identify draft-age Ukrainians living in Poland and send them by force back to Ukraine.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/VMq6kxigq5 — Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) June 17, 2022

Zaryn warned: this is another disinformation action designed to destabilize relations between Poles and Ukrainians.

Zaryn stressed that since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been trying to create enmity between Poland and Ukraine, especially between Ukrainians in Poland and Poles.

Read more: Slovakia will transfer helicopters to Ukraine, while Canada, Poland and the Netherlands will transfer artillery