Shootdown Russian tugboat "Vasiliy Bekh" sank in Black Sea. VIDEO

The Russian Black Sea Fleet tugboat "Vasily Bekh" sank. On the night of June 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the tugboat with Harpoon missiles.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to statement of the Head of Odessa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"This morning our Naval Forces hit the Black Sea Fleet supply vessel "Vasiliy Bekh," which had a TOR SAM on board. Later it became known that it sank," Marchenko said.

"Are the stupid orcs going to say again that one of the crew had a bad smoke on board? Our military already has an enemy cruiser on its account, several gunboats, and now a supply vessel has been added.

I'm sure our military will soon add a frigate, a corvette, and a big landing craft. And we will be able to say that we have created a kind of Russian underwater brigade of ships at the bottom of the Black Sea" he added.

