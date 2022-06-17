We will use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend our sovereignty, - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not threaten the world with nuclear weapons, but is ready to use them in case of a "threat to sovereignty".

He said this in a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, іnforms Сensor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"One irresponsible politician says something, and then another - and at a very high level, say, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top people there are talking about it. And we are not going to say anything? We answer. As soon as we responded, they cling to this: "Here is Russia threatening!".

We are not threatening! But everyone must know what we have. And what we will use if it is necessary to defend our sovereignty," Putin said.

